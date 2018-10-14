30 Tamil Nadu departments sitting on audit reports, some for over a decade

C Shivakumar By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Thirty Tamil Nadu government departments have a high pendency of 6,170 audit inspection reports, including 26,140 paras, dating as far back as 1991-92, according to data from the Principal Accountant-General (General & Social Sector Audit), which functions under the control of the Comptroller and Auditor-General (CAG) of India.

According to information available with Express, the Revenue department has the highest pendency of 1,525 audit inspection reports, which includes 5,714 paras (observations made by Principal Accountant- General) from as far back as 1991-92, well over two decades ago.

The health department is ranked second with 686 pending inspection reports, which include 3,148 paras dating as far back as 2004-05 followed by rural development department with 521 pending inspection reports, including 2,425 paras, going back to 2009-10.

Usually, audit observations are sent to the concerned ministry, department or public sector units or State government companies for a response. The ministry or State government departments have to respond to such ‘draft paragraphs’ — as each observation is called — within a fixed time frame and may also discuss them with CAG officers. Following the response, unresolved issues are included in an inspection report issued to the head of the audited entity (as well as the administrative head) with the most important issues being compiled into the audit report released to the public.