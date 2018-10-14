AIADMK seeks probe into modalities adopted by Kiran Bedi to raise funds to desilt tanks

By PTI

PUDUCHERRY: Opposition AIADMK Sunday urged the Centre to order a probe into charges against Lt Governor Kiran Bedi that she had "misused" her authority to raise funds from private companies under the CSR scheme to desilt water bodies.

Talking to reporters here, the AIADMK legislature wing leader A Anbalagan said the Lt Governor has no right to contact institutions and industrial houses for contributions, under the Corporate Social responsibility (CSR) scheme, for desilting tanks and water bodies.

"The Chief Minister has alleged that Bedi had misused her authority to raise funds and that officials of Raj Nivas had virtually pressured the institutions to contribute funds," Anbalagan claimed and sought a probe by the Centre into the charges.

He also claimed that the Public Works Department had already earmarked funds under the budget for desilting works.

However, Bedi had opined that water bodies had not been desilted for years together.

"Where had the money earmarked in the budget gone` he asked and wanted the Centre to take this also into probe.

Chief Minister V Narayanasamy had Saturday alleged that there was "misuse of power" and authority by the Lt Governor's office in raising funds under CSR from private companies and institutions for desilting channels and other water bodies in Puducherry since the last few weeks.

Reacting to the allegations, the former IPS officer had said, "Raj Nivas is only a facilitator and we do not receive any funds straight from the donors.

Those contributing funds under CSR had direct link with the owners of the earth movers or excavators and industrial houses.

" "We are not receiving any funds the contributions were made voluntarily for the cause of enriching the water resources in villages," she added.