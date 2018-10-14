Home States Tamil Nadu

AIADMK seeks probe into modalities adopted by Kiran Bedi to raise funds to desilt tanks

AIADMK legislature wing leader A Anbalagan said the LG has no right to contact institutions and industrial houses for contributions, under the Corporate Social Responsibility scheme, for desilting.

Published: 14th October 2018 06:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2018 06:10 PM   |  A+A-

Kiran Bedi

Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi (File | EPS)

By PTI

PUDUCHERRY: Opposition AIADMK Sunday urged the Centre to order a probe into charges against Lt Governor Kiran Bedi that she had "misused" her authority to raise funds from private companies under the CSR scheme to desilt water bodies.

Talking to reporters here, the AIADMK legislature wing leader A Anbalagan said the Lt Governor has no right to contact institutions and industrial houses for contributions, under the Corporate Social responsibility (CSR) scheme, for desilting tanks and water bodies.

"The Chief Minister has alleged that Bedi had misused her authority to raise funds and that officials of Raj Nivas had virtually pressured the institutions to contribute funds," Anbalagan claimed and sought a probe by the Centre into the charges.

He also claimed that the Public Works Department had already earmarked funds under the budget for desilting works.

However, Bedi had opined that water bodies had not been desilted for years together.

"Where had the money earmarked in the budget gone` he asked and wanted the Centre to take this also into probe.

Chief Minister V Narayanasamy had Saturday alleged that there was "misuse of power" and authority by the Lt Governor's office in raising funds under CSR from private companies and institutions for desilting channels and other water bodies in Puducherry since the last few weeks.

Reacting to the allegations, the former IPS officer had said, "Raj Nivas is only a facilitator and we do not receive any funds straight from the donors.

Those contributing funds under CSR had direct link with the owners of the earth movers or excavators and industrial houses.

" "We are not receiving any funds the contributions were made voluntarily for the cause of enriching the water resources in villages," she added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
AIADMK Kiran Bedi Lt Governor Bedi CSR

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Union Minister and senior BJP leader Uma Bharti (File | PTI)
MJ Akbar in #MeToo campaign: Government can't comment on it, says Uma Bharti
Red Bull F1 car graces Miami Beach and Rocky Mountains in US Road Trip
Gallery
'Makkal Selvan' Vijay Sethupathi has surely stolen many hearts from his first film 'Thenmerku Paruvakaatru' in 2011, till his latest film with Trisha - '96'. The actor has been dubbed as a 'indie film star' and known for his films such as Pizza, Naduvula Konjam Pakkatha Kaanom, Idharkuthane Aasaipattai Balakumara, Naanum Rowdy Thaan, Vikram Vedha, and the recent Mani Ratnam film Chekka Chivantha Vaanam. Here are five upcoming films with the actor to look forward to.
Vijay Sethupathi's five upcoming films
Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir receives the Ceat International Cricketer of the Year 2008 -2009 Award from Actress Mallika Sherawat in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Happy Birthday Gautam Gambhir: Here are some rare snaps of the unsung hero of 2011 World Cup
facebook twitter whatsapp