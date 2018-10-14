Kamal Haasan open to alliance with Congress, not DMK

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan, founder of Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) has said that he is open to forging an alliance with the Congress ahead of the upcoming elections. However, Haasan, who was speaking in an interview to a Tamil TV channel in Salem on Friday, also made it absolutely clear that MNM would not ally with either of the Dravidian majors — DMK or AIADMK. He said he was treating both parties alike.

Asked whether he would declare that MNM would not ally with Congress in future elections, Hassan said, “I can’t say this at the moment. I have to clarify with that party as to whether an alliance with them would be suitable for Tamil Nadu. I would ask them what are the good things the Congress party can do for Tamil Nadu as the evidence for whatever good they have done in Tamil Nadu is less.”

Answering a question on whether he was predicting a break in the alliance between the DMK and the Congress as he was open to an alliance with the Congress but not with DMK, the MNM founder declined to give a direct reply. Asked whether he believed that the DMK and AIADMK should be kept aside to project a new political culture in Tamil Nadu, Hassan said, “Yes.”

Haasan, whose political plunge caused great surprise, has been travelling the State to meet people and strengthen his party. He has completed programmes in Tiruchy and Coimbatore. However, the actor-politician once again raised eyebrows as well as questions about the sincerity of his political efforts just days ago when he announced that he would be making a sequel to his 1992 hit film Thevar Magan.