Home States Tamil Nadu

Nothing wrong if Vijay enters politics: SA Chandrasekar

'As a Tamilian, I want Vijay to do good for his people by entering politics. Some people with vested interests seem to be scared of his political entry,' SAC was quoted as saying.

Published: 14th October 2018 07:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2018 07:57 AM   |  A+A-

Director and actor SA Chandrasekar. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Director and actor SA Chandrasekar on Saturday commented on his son Vijay’s possible entry into politics, stating that there was nothing wrong in Vijay taking the plunge.

Speaking to media persons at Papanasam, Chandrasekar argued that there was nothing wrong if somebody who had been elevated by the people wanted to do some good for them. The director was at Papansam to attend the Tamirabharani Pushkaram. 

“As a Tamilian, I want Vijay to do good for his people by entering politics. Some people with vested interests seem to be scared of his political entry,” SAC was quoted as saying.

When contacted by Express, SAC said that he had nothing more to add to his statements. “I will speak more after I return to Chennai,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Vijay SA Chandrasekar SA Chandrasekar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Union Minister and senior BJP leader Uma Bharti (File | PTI)
MJ Akbar in #MeToo campaign: Government can't comment on it, says Uma Bharti
Red Bull F1 car graces Miami Beach and Rocky Mountains in US Road Trip
Gallery
Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir receives the Ceat International Cricketer of the Year 2008 -2009 Award from Actress Mallika Sherawat in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Happy Birthday Gautam Gambhir: Here are some rare snaps of the unsung hero of 2011 World Cup
Animal-rights campaigners are hoping this year's festival season in Nepal will be a little less bloody.(Photo | AP)
Activists hope to stop animal sacrifice during Nepal's biggest festival
facebook twitter whatsapp