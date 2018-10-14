Nothing wrong if Vijay enters politics: SA Chandrasekar

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Director and actor SA Chandrasekar on Saturday commented on his son Vijay’s possible entry into politics, stating that there was nothing wrong in Vijay taking the plunge.

Speaking to media persons at Papanasam, Chandrasekar argued that there was nothing wrong if somebody who had been elevated by the people wanted to do some good for them. The director was at Papansam to attend the Tamirabharani Pushkaram.

“As a Tamilian, I want Vijay to do good for his people by entering politics. Some people with vested interests seem to be scared of his political entry,” SAC was quoted as saying.

When contacted by Express, SAC said that he had nothing more to add to his statements. “I will speak more after I return to Chennai,” he said.