Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board announces results of grade-II constable test

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board has announced the results for appointment of grade II police constables.

A release said a total of 6,119 candidates, including 1,303 women, have been selected in the common recruitment for grade II police constables, grade II jail warders and firemen vacancies in police, prison and fire and rescue services departments.

“The process of selection included a written test conducted at 32 centres across the State and physical efficiency test which was conducted at 15 centres in the State. A total of 5,531 candidates for armed reserve (AR), 351 candidates for prison department and 237 candidates for fire and rescue services department have been provisionally selected.

The enrolment numbers of the selected candidates based on eligibility of marks have been published in the website of Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board www.tnusrbonline.org,” the release said.