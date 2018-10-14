Unexpected job loss leaves guest lecturers in government arts and science colleges in lurch

Sushmitha Ramakrishnan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Several guest lecturers working in government arts and science colleges have been told that their services have been terminated, after teaching for four months in the academic year 2018-19. These teachers have also not received their pay for the period they worked.

At least 40 teachers were told about their removal late in September 2018. “This came as a shock to most of them, as they were waiting for the salary for the work they did in the last four-five months,” said Thangaraj Venkatesan, State coordinator for Tamil Nadu Guest Lecturers association.

As they were informed of their removal in the middle of the academic year, they could neither apply for other jobs nor pursue PhD or other higher education.

“I got married only six months ago and my wife is pregnant. I’m from Aarani and I moved to Bargur only 10 months ago. I have not received my salary since. We have mortgaged all our jewels and we don’t know if we should continue to pay rent here or move back to my hometown,” said S Udhayanan, a Tamil guest lecturer.

He did not apply for PhD as he was asked to continue teaching at the government college. “They still haven’t paid my five-month salary for working from April till September. My college principal said that allotment has not been made for the same,” he rued.

Another lecturer, who did not want to be identified, worked at a college in Cuddalore. “Three of us were the only ones handling 150 students. This year, they cancelled my allotment and I was told about it only in September,” the lecturer said.

“Many teachers even indulge in malpractice as they lost their jobs suddenly. They request the principal, and fill up non-teaching positions, even though they are qualified,” said Thangaraj Venkatesan.

He added that a few guest lecturers were terminated in various places including Chidambaram, Kumbakonam, Sirkazhi and Thiruvannamalai.

Speaking to Express, Director of Collegiate Education R Sarumathi said, “We had created many new courses and we needed lecturers for those courses. However, the fund allotment for guest lecturers has not increased much,” she said. She added that funds were recently sanctioned to pay teachers for the five months they worked and said that it will be disbursed shortly.

She, however, said jobs cannot be guaranteed for all those who were informed of their termination in September.