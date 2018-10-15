Home States Tamil Nadu

After 24-hour delay, passengers of cancelled Air India Express flight from Trichy to Singapore leave

By IANS

CHENNAI: After a 24-hour delay due to a technical snag, 64 passengers of a Singapore-bound Air India Express flight out of Trichy were airborne on Monday evening, said an airline official.

He said the Sunday flight to Singapore with 115 passengers was cancelled owing to technical issues. Trichy is about 350 km from here.

"Of the total, 40 passengers cancelled their tickets and got full refund. Of the remaining 75 passengers, 11 got tickets for different dates. The others were flown to Singapore on Monday evening in our flight," the official said.

The Sunday flight was cancelled as the air-conditioning system was not functioning properly.

An Air India Express flight bound for Dubai hit the Trichy airport compound wall on October 12 during takeoff. But there was no major damage to the plane.

