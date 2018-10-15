Home States Tamil Nadu

Gujarat government invites Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami for inauguration of Vallabhbhai Patel statue

The 'Statue of Unity' dedicated to Vallabhbhai Patel, India's first Home Minister, is touted to be the tallest in the world at 182 metres.

Published: 15th October 2018 06:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2018 06:50 PM   |  A+A-

Palaniswami

Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswami (File | PTI)

By PTI

CHENNAI: The Gujarat government Monday extended formal invitation to Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit and Chief Minister K Palaniswami for the inauguration of the world's tallest statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in that state on October 31.

A team led by Gujarat minister Ganpat Vasava, who holds Tribal Development and Tourism portfolios among others, extended invitation to Purohit, besides the chief minister.

They met Palaniswami at the Secretariat here to attend the unveiling of the 'Statue of Unity,' an official release said.

The Gujarat minister was accompanied by party MP Kirit Solanki and a couple of state Legislators, it said.

Later, speaking to reporters, Vasava recalled Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision as then chief minister of Gujarat to honour Patel, following which the idea of 'Statue of Unity' came up.

Modi had laid the foundation stone for the project on October 31, 2013.

The 'Statue of Unity' dedicated to Patel, India's first Home Minister, is touted to be the tallest in the world at 182 metres.

He said the making of the statue involved 70,000 tonnes of cement and 18,500 tonnes of steel.

The initiative would also enable employment opportunities for 15,000 people.

Being built at a cost of Rs 2,389 crore at Sadhu Bet island on Narmada river, the statue is set to be unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 31 on the occasion of Sardar Patel's birth anniversary.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Gujarat K Palaniswami Tamil Nadu Vallabhbhai Patel statue vallabhbhai patel

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Poster of Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra starrer ' Badhaai Ho!'.
Ayushmann Khurrana starrer ‘Badhaai Ho’ gets new release date
Reality TV star Kim Kardashian Wes (File | AP)
Kim Kardashian slammed for tweet supporting death row prisoner
Gallery
Mesut Ozil is a third-generation Turkish-German. He says, 'My technique and feeling for the ball is the Turkish side to my game. The discipline, attitude and always-give-your-all is the German part.” | (File | AP)
Mesut Ozil birthday: 5 interesting facts about Arsenal's playmaker 
Dr A P J Abdul Kalam (right), who was then Scientific advisor to the Defence Minister and Secretary, Department of Defence Research and Development and R Chidambaram (left) Secretary, Department of Atomic Energy called on Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpay
Abdul Kalam 87th birth anniversary: Here are the rare photos of people's President
facebook twitter whatsapp