Septuagenarian dies in Tamil Nadu as mosquito coil sets blanket on fire

The deceased has been identified as one Saraswathi, 75. She was a residing in Gandhi Nagar in Thiruverumbur locality in Trichy.

Published: 15th October 2018 12:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2018 12:09 PM   |  A+A-

death, murder,suicide

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Online Desk

TRICHY: A septuagenarian woman on Sunday died here when the blanket she was using while sleeping caught fire by a burning mosquito coil beneath her.

Some neighbours rushed to rescue Saraswathi after they saw smoke emanating from the house at 11 pm.

However, as the door was bolted from inside, they found it difficult to break open. Saraswathi, who sustained 90 per cent of burns, later succumbed to injuries.

According to police, Saraswathi, who was suffering from kidney ailments had been living alone in the house for last few weeks.

On the fateful day, police said, the burning mosquito coil under her bedframe came in contact with the bedsheet she was using to cover herself.

Thiruverumbur police have registered an FIR and investigating.

