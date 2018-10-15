Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu Coastal Zone Management Authority clears Cuddalore port expansion plan

The project, being implemented by Tamil Nadu Maritime Board, envisages increasing the cargo handling capacity of the port from current 0.37 TPA (tonnes per annum) to 5.687 TPA.

By SV Krishna Chaitanya
CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu State Coastal Zone Management Authority (TNSCZMA) has cleared Cuddalore Port expansion project, which proposes to enhance the cargo handling capacity by 15 times. 

The project, being implemented by Tamil Nadu Maritime Board, envisages increasing the cargo handling capacity of the port from current 0.37 TPA (tonnes per annum) to 5.687 TPA. The cargo will be a mix of bulk-like coal, cement, fertilisers, and also clean cargo like container and fuel storage. 

It also proposes to construct two additional berths, measuring 120 X 83.70 mts each, within the existing port limits and the depth at the berth areas will be dredged for (-)10 metres for movement of vessels. 
The project was cleared at the 102nd meeting of TNSZMA held a few days back.

Now, Tamil Nadu Maritime Board has to get Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) clearance from Union Environment Ministry.

The minutes of the meeting, a copy of which is available with Express says a whopping 18.74 lakh cubic metres of dredged material will be generated, which will be used to reclaim 40 hectares within the port limits and for beach nourishment towards erosion prevention on the lee side of the northern breakwater. 
The project costing Rs 135 crore falls in CRZ-I, II and IV areas. 

During the public hearing held on February 22 this year, fishermen in the area had expressed concern over a loss of livelihood and demanded an exclusive area in the proposed water spread of the port for promoting Marina beach kind of infrastructure to facilitate ferry services and recreation activities to provide alternate means of income to support them.

The district environmental engineer of Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board had recommended it to TNSZMA. 

However, the request was turned down saying that recreation activities and petty shops at Marina were in existence prior to promulgation of CRZ Notification, 2011 and these activities are prohibited now.   
An official of Tamil Nadu Maritime Board told Express that the project was being implemented under Sagarmala Programme.

As per studies conducted under the programme, it is expected that by 2025, cargo traffic at Indian ports will be approximately 2,500 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) while the current cargo handling capacity of Indian ports was only 1,500 MTPA. 

A roadmap has been prepared for increasing the Indian port capacity to 3500 plus MTPA by 2025 to cater to the growing traffic.

