Efforts on for Tamil development centres in 16 nations: K Pandiarajan

Published: 16th October 2018 02:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2018 08:11 AM   |  A+A-

Republic of Gayana PM Moses Veerasammy Nagamootoo interacting with Mauritious President Paramasivum Pillay Vyapoory at the inauguration of ‘Tamiliyakkam’ | Express Photo Services

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has been making efforts to establish Tamil development centres in 16 countries and 10 other states, said Minister for Tamil Development ‘Ma Foi’ K Pandiarajan on Monday at the inaugural of ‘Tamiliyakkam’, an organisation envisaged to bring Tamils across the globe under one umbrella.

The function was chaired by the organisation’s founder G Viswanathan, Chancellor of Vellore Institute of Technology. 

Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, who was the chief guest, released a book, which elaborated various grammatical aspects of Tamil at the event.

Addressing the gathering, Panneerselvam said, “Tamil is not a mere language. It is our knowledge, sense, skills, prosperity and our life.”

Pandiarajan said that the state government was taking steps to promote Tamil. “To teach and promote Tamil among migrant Tamils, we are making efforts to establish Tamil Development Centres in 16 countries and also in 10 other states in the country. We have allocated Rs 2 crore for this initiative,” he said. 

The minister also said the state government was planning to establish archaeological museums at Keezhadi, Adhichanallur, Korkai, Tiruvannamalai and Theni.

At the inaugural of the organisation, four resolutions were adopted including an appeal to provide more employment opportunities in the government to those who learn Tamil literature and make announcements in Tamil on flights that are headed to Tamil Nadu and at airports in the State.

Paramasivum Pillay Vayapoory, acting President of Mauritius and Moses Veerasammy Nagamootoo, Prime Minister of Guyana were special guests at the event. 

Union Minister of State for Shipping Pon Radhakrishnan and senior BJP leader L Ganeshan were also among the participants.

