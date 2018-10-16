First-year female student suspended in Tamil Nadu for honouring freedom fighter Bhagat Singh

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The Government Arts College here has suspended a first-year female student for reportedly organising the celebration of freedom fighter Bhagat Singh’s birthday on the campus.

The student, S Malathi, was told on October 1 that she had been suspended and asked to leave the college.

Later she received an order, stating Malathi was suspended as she had organised a meeting on September 28, despite the Principal denying permission for it.

“Even after denying permission, she organised the meeting with other department students, thus disrupting the peace in the college campus,” the order read.

It is aimed at preventing voices of dissent and is against campus democracy, she said.