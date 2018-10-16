Madras HC allows Rs 3 lakh more for accident victim’s family

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Holding that the award passed by a Motor Accidents Claims Tribunal in Chennai is not in consonance with the recent judgment of a larger bench of the Supreme Court in the National Insurance Company Ltd vs Pranay Sethi, a division bench of the Madras High Court has enhanced the compensation amount from Rs 12.47 lakh to Rs 15.53 lakh to the family members of an accident victim.

Modifying the award on conventional heads, the bench of Justices K K Sasidharan and R Subramanian fixed the amount while partly allowing an appeal from the wife and two children of the deceased on October 1 last.

Fixing the monthly income of the deceased, a worker in a grocery shop, who died in the accident on June 2, 2011, at Rs 8,000 per month and saying that the Tribunal had awarded just Rs 10,000 each to the claimants towards loss of love and affection and another Rs 25,000 towards loss of consortium to the wife and holding that these awards were not in consonance with the decision of the SC reported in 2018, the bench hiked the compensation by about Rs 3 lakh.