Home States Tamil Nadu

Madras HC orders status quo on nurses’ recruitment in Tamil Nadu

The HC has ordered maintenance of status quo with regard to recruitment of nurses in GHs.

Published: 16th October 2018 02:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2018 08:57 AM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court. (File Photo | Express Photo Service)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The HC has ordered maintenance of status quo with regard to recruitment of nurses in GHs. Justice R Mahadevan granted the injunction till October 29 while passing interim orders on a writ petition from G Udaya Kumar last week.

According to advocate Puhazh Gandhi, the Medical Services Recruitment Board (MSRB) in July, 2016 published a list of 498 nurses and invited them to join duty pursuant to their qualifying the examination conducted following a notification dated April 19, 2015.

The said list was captioned as “list of provisionally selected candidates against not joined/resigned/un-authorised absent (left without notice) vacancies of nurses.

Again in October, 2016, the MSRB issued a list of 182 candidates, captioned as ‘list of provisionally selected candidates against not joined vacancies of nurses - substitute List-II’ and appointed them. While so, the MSRB issued yet another notification on September 12 this year, calling 950 nurses to be appointed in the services of the department. No proper reason was cited about the selection criteria of such nurses.

Gandhi submitted that every year a large number of vacancies arose and more than 40,000 nurses were graduating. The authorities have a duty to conduct a fair and impartial selection process every year or as and when the vacancies arise to give equal opportunity to every nurse who graduates each year.

The authorities cannot fill vacancies till the last person is appointed pursuant to the exam conducted following the April, 2015 notification.

This action of the authorities amounted to a negation of equal rights for those, who qualify every year and denying them an equal opportunity - which was a violation of Article 21 and 14 of the Constitution, he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Nivin Pauly in and as Kayamkulam Kochunni (File Photo)
Viewers' verdict | Chennai reacts to Nivin Pauly's 'Kayamkulam Kochunni'
Poster of Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra starrer ' Badhaai Ho!'.
Ayushmann Khurrana starrer ‘Badhaai Ho’ gets new release date
Gallery
No! Yuvraj Singh was neither the first nor the last to blast a six of all deliveries of an over when he demolished Stuart Broad and England in the ICC World T20 2007 in South Africa. Meet them all here (Photo | PTI)
Batsmen to smash six sixes in an over: Do you know them all?
Popular author-scriptwriter Mario Puzo is worldwide known for his best-selling novel, ‘The Godfather.’ Made into a chilling crime drama in 1972, its film version focused on an Italian family. It chronicled the life of patriarch Vito Corleone (Brando), and
Remembering Mario Puzo: Celebrated writer and creator of ‘The Godfather’  
facebook twitter whatsapp