Home States Tamil Nadu

NCSC directs Collectors to warn Tamil Nadu schools against caste discrimination

In July last year, parents of a Tirupur school students objected to a Dalit preparing noon meal.

Published: 16th October 2018 02:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2018 08:17 AM   |  A+A-

Caste violence, dalit

Representational Image. | Express Illustrations

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Following the alleged opposition to the appointment of a Dalit cook in a government school in Salem, the National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) has directed the District Collectors of Tirupur and Salem to send warning notices against discrimination to all schools.

In July last year, parents of a Tirupur school students objected to a Dalit preparing noon meal.

Speaking on the sidelines of a meeting held to review the implementation of policies for the Scheduled Castes (SC), L Murugan, Vice-Chairman, NCSC, said the notices being issued in these two districts were the first step to fighting discrimination against Dalits in schools across the State.

On the recovery of Panchami land, Murugan said government officials had identified 1.50 lakh acres of Panchami land although activists estimate it to be up to 12 lakh acres.

“We inspected around 17 districts and identified around 6,000 acres ourselves. Out of these, we identified 1,000 acres of encroachments,” Murugan said. 

In Ariyalur, a company was found built on Panchami land and government itself had encroached on a piece of Panchami land in Coimbatore, he said.  

“We will ask the District Revenue Officers to send us reports on the category of land, extent, and details of encroachments, if any,” Murugan added.

On the Scheduled Castes Sub-Plan, he said that the funds allocated under the scheme should be utilised for schemes dedicated to people belonging to SC category by the state government and not for general schemes.

Addressing the issue of fake student rolls, Murugan said, “in Salem, we visited an SC/ST hostel for college girls. The student roll showed a strength of 200 girls but there were only 30 actually present.”

The allocation of funds per student ranges from Rs 700 to Rs 1,000, he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Nivin Pauly in and as Kayamkulam Kochunni (File Photo)
Viewers' verdict | Chennai reacts to Nivin Pauly's 'Kayamkulam Kochunni'
Poster of Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra starrer ' Badhaai Ho!'.
Ayushmann Khurrana starrer ‘Badhaai Ho’ gets new release date
Gallery
No! Yuvraj Singh was neither the first nor the last to blast a six of all deliveries of an over when he demolished Stuart Broad and England in the ICC World T20 2007 in South Africa. Meet them all here (Photo | PTI)
Batsmen to smash six sixes in an over: Do you know them all?
Popular author-scriptwriter Mario Puzo is worldwide known for his best-selling novel, ‘The Godfather.’ Made into a chilling crime drama in 1972, its film version focused on an Italian family. It chronicled the life of patriarch Vito Corleone (Brando), and
Remembering Mario Puzo: Celebrated writer and creator of ‘The Godfather’  
facebook twitter whatsapp