NCSC directs Collectors to warn Tamil Nadu schools against caste discrimination

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Following the alleged opposition to the appointment of a Dalit cook in a government school in Salem, the National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) has directed the District Collectors of Tirupur and Salem to send warning notices against discrimination to all schools.

In July last year, parents of a Tirupur school students objected to a Dalit preparing noon meal.

Speaking on the sidelines of a meeting held to review the implementation of policies for the Scheduled Castes (SC), L Murugan, Vice-Chairman, NCSC, said the notices being issued in these two districts were the first step to fighting discrimination against Dalits in schools across the State.

On the recovery of Panchami land, Murugan said government officials had identified 1.50 lakh acres of Panchami land although activists estimate it to be up to 12 lakh acres.

“We inspected around 17 districts and identified around 6,000 acres ourselves. Out of these, we identified 1,000 acres of encroachments,” Murugan said.

In Ariyalur, a company was found built on Panchami land and government itself had encroached on a piece of Panchami land in Coimbatore, he said.

“We will ask the District Revenue Officers to send us reports on the category of land, extent, and details of encroachments, if any,” Murugan added.

On the Scheduled Castes Sub-Plan, he said that the funds allocated under the scheme should be utilised for schemes dedicated to people belonging to SC category by the state government and not for general schemes.

Addressing the issue of fake student rolls, Murugan said, “in Salem, we visited an SC/ST hostel for college girls. The student roll showed a strength of 200 girls but there were only 30 actually present.”

The allocation of funds per student ranges from Rs 700 to Rs 1,000, he said.