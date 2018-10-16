No return of certificates for pact violation: Madras High Court

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A Division Bench of the Madras High Court has refused to order the return of the certificates withheld for refusing to work as per the condition stipulated while entering into a bond before course study.

Some kinds of work are regarded as more fulfilling or more dignified.

The terms - vocation, career or profession, or occupation - carry slightly higher prestige than the word ‘job’. Without understanding the significance, the appellant is refusing to work for the needy. The refusal is unjustified. Therefore, the appellant is not entitled to asking for return of certificates, the bench of Justices S Vimala and S Ramathilagam said on October 5.

S Austin Blessie joined B.Sc Nursing course as a candidate sponsored by the CSI Diocese of Vellore. While joining the course, she entered into a sponsorship obligation agreement, as per which she was required to serve in one of the institutions of the Diocese for a minimum of two years.

After the completion of the course, she, unwilling to perform as per the agreement, wanted to go for higher studies in the subject of hospital administration. She wrote a letter in 2012, requesting breaking of the bond, which was rejected.

Hence, she moved the High Court and a single judge in August 2014 upheld the rejection order. Hence, the present appeal.