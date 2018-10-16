Home States Tamil Nadu

Pay Rs 1.2 lakh with compensation to coconut farmer: Insurance company told

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: For failing to pay an insurance claim for dried-up coconut trees grown by a resident of Erode district since May 2017, a city-based agricultural insurance company has been ordered by the North Chennai District Consumer Redressal Forum to pay the due claim of Rs 1.22 lakh along with a compensation of Rs 30,000. The company has also to pay an interest of Rs 16,537 for a delay in payment.

The matter dates back to 2017 when S Murugaiyan had insured a total of 262 coconut trees with the Agricultural Insurance Company of India Ltd after paying a premium of Rs 917. The trees were grown in Konthalam in Erode district.

According to the insurance plan, Rs 1,750 must be paid to Murugaiyan in case the trees dry up. Subsequently, due to poor rains, 211 trees had dried, said Murugaiyan and also submitted a certificate from the VAO to support his claim.

After the complainant wrote to the company regarding this, an agricultural officer visited the site, inspected the trees and submitted a report which said only 70 trees had dried, contrary to Murugaiyan’s claims.

The company said that the claim could not be settled immediately since the approval of the head office was required.

The forum, presided over by president K Lakshmikantham and member D Babu, after examining documents, said, “Dried up trees are scarcely seen in the photos submitted by the complainant and there is no enquiry report submitted by the VAO. So it is not confirmed if the officer visited the site. No other revenue records have been submitted either.

Hence, the report filed by the insurance company is taken into account as saying that only 70 trees had dried up.” Nonetheless, the insurance claim hasn’t been paid since May 2017, though the complainant has forwarded the relevant documents a day after the trees had dried up observed the forum.

“Documents revealed that there was no delay in communication on the complainant’s part as claimed by the company,” said the forum.

