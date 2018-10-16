Home States Tamil Nadu

Puducherry CM Narayanasamy accuses Raj Nivas of indulging in irregularities

V Narayanasamy

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY : The tussle between Lt Governor Kiran Bedi and Chief Minister V Narayanasamy over the collection of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) fund and appointment of the Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to the Lt Governor has turned into fierce battle with the Chief Minister accusing the Raj Nivas of indulging in irregularities and demanding a judicial probe into the issue.

Though the Lt Governor denied collecting any funds directly by Raj Nivas or any other government agency for desilting of irrigation canals, Narayanasamy alleged that she had given false information. He said the OSD to the Lt Governor had issued a note on September 24, stating that a CSR donor desk has been set up in Raj Nivas.

Donors can contact CSR donor desk at the Raj Nivas overseen by Asha Gupta, Comptroller, Raj Nivas, and Baskar, Chief Grievance officer.

“It is time for donors and us to work together … U [you] pay the contractor in advance, we shall ensure the link for the contractor...,” stated the note sent to the Chief Secretary and other officials. So, it is clear that the Raj Nivas is involved in the collection of CSR funds, said the CM, questioning why the guidelines were not followed by the Lt Governor, who had always vouched for following rules. 

He questioned whether the work of desilting irrigation canals taken up under the CSR fund had been approved. The PWD Secretary had clarified that only one work was approved for desilting by the department and the remaining works were executed on the direct orders of the Lt Governor. Narayanasamy asked whether estimates had been drawn up and tender floated for execution of the work.

The central vigilance commission has issued a notification that no contract could be given on a single tender or on nomination basis, said the CM, wondering how the contract to desilt channels were awarded to contractors. These are all act of violations of the government’s financial rules and procedures, for which Lt Governor should shoulder responsibility, he added.

Charging that the Raj Nivas had plunged into corruption and become a “collection centre”, he cited several instances of an unauthorised collection of cash and kind by Raj Nivas' staff, including ordering of 600 sarees and 600 dhotis from a textile showroom, sweets for Diwali using the name of Bedi. 

On the appointment of her former secretary as OSD, Narayansamy said the Home Ministry had given permission to appoint him as “consultant”. However, she appointed him as consultant-cum-Officer on Special Duty (OSD), violating the Home Ministry’s orders. 

Meanwhile, Lt Governor Kiran Bedi advised Chief Minister V Narayanasamy to follow in her footsteps when it comes to collaborative work, by involving donors for the good of society and said that it is not too late to learn.

“Perhaps the HCM [Chief Minister] has not had the opportunity of experiencing such a positive and collaborative work culture between people and government officials in the past. It is never late to learn”, she said in a statement. 

