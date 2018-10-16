Home States Tamil Nadu

Salem acid attack severely injures woman

A 31-year-old woman sustained serious injuries in acid attack on Monday.

Published: 16th October 2018 01:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2018 08:04 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

SALEM : A 31-year-old woman sustained serious injuries in acid attack on Monday. The attacker was a neighbour the woman had stopped talking to recently; he confronted her when she was taking her children to their school on Monday morning and, when the argument grew out of hand, threw acid on her face and hands and fled the spot.

According to Shevapet police, Gayathri (31) had married one Balamurugan (35) an auto driver of S Parapatti near Attaiyampatti. The couple had two songs aged 13 and 10 years. After a quarrel with her husband over a family issue, Gayathri separated from him a few months ago and moved in with her parents in Gugai along with her sons. She admitted her children to a school int he locality. Meanwhile, she started talking to one Srinivasan (40) in the neighbourhood. Not liking it, her parents warned her against talking to him and she complied.

On Monday, when she was taking her children to school, Srinivasan stopped them near Gugai Mariamman temple and asked her to talk to him like she used to. This led to a quarrel, after which he threw the acid at her face. Passersby admitted her to government Salem hospital. The Police registered a case and were on the lookout for Srinivasan.

