Sterlite copper plant closure: Panel gets one more month to submit report

SV Krishna Chaitanya By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) gave one-month extension for Justice Tarun Agrawal-headed three-member independent expert committee to submit its report.

The committee, which is currently looking into the merits of Vedanta Limited’s plea challenging closure of its Sterlite copper plant in Thoothukudi, has sought more time as it was yet to hear all parties in the case.

When the matter came up on Monday before the principal bench of NGT, the tribunal, while considering the request, has asked Justice Agrawal committee to submit the report before November 30. The committee visited the Sterlite factory last month and conducted a public hearing.

Later, a three-day hearing was held in the NGT southern bench in Chennai, where Sterlite counsel and anti-Sterlite activists, including MDMK convener Vaiko spoke at length and received lakhs of petitions both for and against the Sterlite unit.

The next hearing is scheduled for October 27 when the State government is likely to present fresh documents and submissions.

Meanwhile, the Thoothukudi district administration started preparatory works on Monday to remove gypsum leachate lying in the pond. The committee, during its last hearing, directed the Thoothukudi Collector to initiate measures to remove the leachate or else it would pollute groundwater if it overflows during the fast-approaching monsoon season.

PS Livingstone, the Thoothukudi district environment engineer of the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB), told Express that the preparatory works commenced on Monday.

“Since the gypsum loader hasn’t been used for months, the battery has drained and tyres have flattened. So, necessary preparatory works have been initiated,” he said.

Meanwhile, the TNPCB on September 28 directed the Sterlite management to remove, transport and dispose of copper concentrate weighing close to 90,000 tonnes, currently lying inside the factory. Sterlite is asked to re-export the material.