Home States Tamil Nadu

4 stolen panchaloha idols found dumped on roadside

The centuries-old idols were of Lord Perumal, Lord Panchamurthi, Goddess Sridevi and Goddess Boodevi.

Published: 17th October 2018 02:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2018 08:05 AM   |  A+A-

By V Vignesh
Express News Service

MADURAI: Four panchaloha idols stolen from the Chitra Ratha Vallabha Perumal Temple in Kuruvithurai on Saturday night were found abandoned on roadside near Kalyanipatti village in Uthappanaickanur police limits in the wee hours of Tuesday, Inspector General of Police (South Zone) KP Shanmuga Rajeswaran said in Sholavandhan near here.

The centuries-old idols were of Lord Perumal, Lord Panchamurthi, Goddess Sridevi and Goddess Boodevi. Two idols were damaged by the lifters. Sleuths believe the thieves cut a small portion of the idols to find the gold content in the alloy.  

Briefing media persons Inspector General of Police (Idol Wing) Pon Manickavel said that the thieves must have abandoned the idols after finding that extracting gold from the alloy was costly and difficult.
The IG also said that a weak lock and low-resolution CCTV cameras enabled the thieves to pull off the heist without much effort.

IG Shanmuga Rajeshwaran said special teams would continue their efforts to track down the culprits, adding that the officials already received crucial information. Later, Pon Manickavel inspected the temple and gave recommendations to the authorities to strengthen the security system. The IG said he would send a recommendation to HR&CE department requesting it to reward those who provided information to the police.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
OH MY GIZMO: Unboxing the Google Pixel 3 and First Look
World Food Day 2018: Visiting Chennai's oldest eateries
Gallery
This Day That Year: Here is what made news on 17th October, 1947
Indian spin legend Anil Kumble turns 48 today. Kumble was an indispensible part of the Indian cricket team and his records speak volumes about the talent of this leg spinner. On his birthday, we take a nostalgic trip through our archives to relive some of the rare and best moments of Anil Kumble. [Pic: (From left to right) Venkatapathy Raju, Rajesh Chowhan, Manoj Prabhakar and Anil Kumble| Express Photo]
Anil Kumble turns 48: Here are some rare photos of the spin legend that will kindle nostalgia
facebook twitter whatsapp