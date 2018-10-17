Actor alleges eve-teasing, files complaint

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Actor and TV host Lakshmi Ramakrishnan on Tuesday filed an eve-teasing complaint after being called derogatory terms allegedly by certain members of her apartment’s resident welfare association in Iyappanthangal.

Speaking to media persons after filing her complaint at the West zone joint commissioner’s office, she alleged that she was teased and called names because she questioned discrepancies in the association functioning. “They have targeted me because I’m a woman and in the media field. They also spoke ill of my profession,” she said.