Complainant’s heart fails at Tamil Nadu police station, dies

Raghunathan had taken a land on lease from a temple at Kancheepuram where he set up his shop.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 52-year-old scrap iron dealer who had come to Vishu Kanchi police station to file a complaint against a history-sheeter and his mother, allegedly suffered a heart attack and died in front of the station on Monday.

“Recently, the temple’s trustee Nalla Narayanan asked the man to vacate before the lease period ended to which the victim refused,” said a police officer.

Nalla Narayanan then allegedly approached a history-sheeter Thyagu and his mother Bhagya seeking their help. “The woman visited the shop and asked the man to vacate when he refused she informed her son Thyagu, who is currently lodged in Vellore Prison,” the officer added.

Thyagu allegedly called Narayanan over the phone twice from Vellore prison and asked him to vacate the land.

Later, Raghunathan, lodged a complaint to Vishu Kanchi police officers who failed to initiate action.

On Monday, he came to the police station again, when he suffered a heart attack and died in front of the station.A case has been registered and police arrested Nalla Narayanan and Bhagya.

