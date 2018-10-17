Home States Tamil Nadu

DMK's high-level EC meet discusses Lok Sabha poll strategy

Sources said the current status of each constituency, the ground work needed to done by the party cadres and the possibility of alliances were said to have been discussed in the meeting.

Published: 17th October 2018 04:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2018 04:09 PM   |  A+A-

M K Stalin. (File Photo | PTI)

By UNI

CHENNAI: The Principal Opposition DMK's high-level Executive Committee meeting held on Wednesday discussed the strategy to be adopted for the 2019 Lok Sabha poll.

The meeting held at DMK Headquarters 'Anna Arivalayam', was Chaired by Party President and leader of the Opposition M K Stalin in which senior leaders and high-level committee members attended and presented their views.

Later talking to reporters, Mr Stalin said the meeting discussed about the strategy for the 2019 Lok Sabha poll and on how to face the Assembly election if it was also held simultaneously.

He said the present position of the parties, which were already in alliance with the DMK, was also discussed.

''Though whatever we discussed at the High-level meeting, we will soon discuss with the headquarters office bearers and later convene the General Council at the time of elections and take a decision'', he added.

To a question, Mr Stalin said once the election dates were announced, committees would be formed and the manifesto would be prepared based on the prevailing situation.

Asked whether the meeting discussed allotment of seats for the alliance parties, he said ''we discussed all aspects''.

