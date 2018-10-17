Govt urges fair price shop staff to give up strike

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Reiterating that alternative arrangements have been made to ensure uninterrupted supply of essential commodities to people through fair price shops so that the strike by a section of ration shop workers since Monday would not affect supply, the State government on Tuesday appealed to the workers to cooperate with the government as their demands are being considered.

An official release here said a committee, headed by Additional Registrar of Cooperation department, was formed on September 17 to look into the demands of fair price shop workers. “As such, the workers should give up the strike in the interest of the public and should cooperate with the government,” the release said.

There are 32,894 fair price shops in Tamil Nadu.