Gutka case: officer’s bail plea hearing on Oct 22

CHENNAI: The bail application of P Senthil Murugan, a State food safety official, arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation on the charges of receiving bribe from illegal gutka manufacturers, has been adjourned to October 22 for further hearing. Senthil has approached the vacation bench of the Madras High Court seeking bail. However, Justice V Parthiban observed that he had been accused of receiving `2.5 lakh as bribe every month between 2013 and 2015, which was a serious allegation. CBI counsel said granting him bail now would hinder the probe.
