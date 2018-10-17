Gutka case: Tamil Nadu food safety officials’s bail plea hearing on October 22

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The bail application of P Senthil Murugan, a State food safety official, arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation on the charges of receiving a bribe from illegal gutka manufacturers, has been adjourned to October 22 for further hearing.

Senthil has approached the vacation bench of the Madras High Court seeking bail. However, Justice V Parthiban observed that he had been accused of receiving `2.5 lakh as bribe every month between 2013 and 2015, which was a serious allegation.

CBI counsel said granting him bail now would hinder the probe.