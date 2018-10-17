Guv statement won’t affect probe: Min

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Nobody can escape the investigation into the sex scandal allegedly involving assistant professor Nirmala Devi, Higher Education Minister KP Anbalagan said on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the 11th convocation of Tamil Nadu Open University, he said “Nobody can interfere with the investigation and nobody can escape it,” he said when he was asked if Governor Banwarilal Purohit’s recent statement denying any link between him and his office and the assistant professor will impact the probe.

He added that the probe was going on in full swing and that the government is keen that appropriate punishment should be given to anyone involved in the scandal. “Investigation is nearing its end. We will soon get more information on the scandal,” he said.

Purohit, M Bhaskaran, Vice-Chancellor of TNOU and MS Swaminathan, founder of MS Swaminathan Research Foundation, were also present at the convocation.