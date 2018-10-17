High Court bans online sale of firecrackers till November 15

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: THE Madras High Court has banned the online sale of crackers till November 15. Vacation judge S Vaidyanathan gave the direction when a writ petition from M Shaik Abdullah, a stationery shop-owner in Badrian Street in Esplanade, came up for hearing on Tuesday.

The petitioner, selling crackers at the designated place, prayed for a direction to Deputy Chief Controller of Explosives, Greater Chennai Police Commissioner and Commissioner of Chennai Corporation to consider his representation, dated September 23 last, to prohibit retail traders from selling crackers online.

According to the petitioner, after shifting of sale of crackers to Island Grounds, following a direction from the HC a few years ago, traders in the area were indulging in online sale of crackers unlawfully. They also sell crackers imported from China.

When the petitioners and others have committed themselves to sell only indigenous crackers made by cottage industries in Sivakasi, online traders sell the crackers manufactured by firms in China. The inaction on the part of the Deputy Chief Controller of Explosives is badly affecting legitimate sellers, the court said.