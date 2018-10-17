Home States Tamil Nadu

HRD order on fee refund and original certificates hailed

Union minister Prakash Javadekar, last week, announced that no student will be required to submit any original academic and personal certificates at the time of submission of admission form.

Published: 17th October 2018 02:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2018 08:05 AM   |  A+A-

By S Mannar Mannan
Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The two latest instructions from the Ministry of Human Resource Development -- to make original certificates unnecessary during college applications, and complete refund of fee for students who withdrew admission 15 days before last date of submission of application -- has evoked a positive response from the academic and student communities. Appreciating the decision, academicians wanted the government to take steps to ensure that private institutions complied with the norm.

Union minister Prakash Javadekar, last week, announced that no student will be required to submit any original academic and personal certificates at the time of submission of admission form. He said that the students would also be eligible for refund of fee from the institution if they withdrew their admission from the programme; the amount of refund was fixed depending on the time of withdrawal.

It was for the students’ benefit that the University Grants Commission Notification on Refund of Fees and Non Retention of Original Certificates was being brought out, for the students faced several problems during admission, due to the coercive and profiteering practices of education institutions, he remarked.

To help students make an informed choice during admission, MHRD directed higher education institutions to disclose information regarding the status of institutions, its affiliation, accreditation status, physical assets and amenities, course-wise sanctioned intake of students, various types of fees payable for different programmes, total fees payable for an entire programme, last date of admission, details of faculty, members of governing bodies and minutes of the meeting of bodies, sources of income, financial situation and any other information about its functioning, on their website and prospectus.

Welcoming the move, P Uchimakali, national vice president of Students Federation of India, said, “If a student discontinues the course, many colleges in Tamil Nadu ask them to pay full fee for the three or four-year programme. Only after receiving the fee do they return the certificates. This practice is being followed in schools too. Hence, this decision of the MHRD and UGC is a welcome one.” Uchimakali also stressed the need to ensure private institutions followed the rules.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
OH MY GIZMO: Unboxing the Google Pixel 3 and First Look
World Food Day 2018: Visiting Chennai's oldest eateries
Gallery
This Day That Year: Here is what made news on 17th October, 1947
Indian spin legend Anil Kumble turns 48 today. Kumble was an indispensible part of the Indian cricket team and his records speak volumes about the talent of this leg spinner. On his birthday, we take a nostalgic trip through our archives to relive some of the rare and best moments of Anil Kumble. [Pic: (From left to right) Venkatapathy Raju, Rajesh Chowhan, Manoj Prabhakar and Anil Kumble| Express Photo]
Anil Kumble turns 48: Here are some rare photos of the spin legend that will kindle nostalgia
facebook twitter whatsapp