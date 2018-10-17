HRD order on fee refund and original certificates hailed

S Mannar Mannan By

Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The two latest instructions from the Ministry of Human Resource Development -- to make original certificates unnecessary during college applications, and complete refund of fee for students who withdrew admission 15 days before last date of submission of application -- has evoked a positive response from the academic and student communities. Appreciating the decision, academicians wanted the government to take steps to ensure that private institutions complied with the norm.

Union minister Prakash Javadekar, last week, announced that no student will be required to submit any original academic and personal certificates at the time of submission of admission form. He said that the students would also be eligible for refund of fee from the institution if they withdrew their admission from the programme; the amount of refund was fixed depending on the time of withdrawal.

It was for the students’ benefit that the University Grants Commission Notification on Refund of Fees and Non Retention of Original Certificates was being brought out, for the students faced several problems during admission, due to the coercive and profiteering practices of education institutions, he remarked.

To help students make an informed choice during admission, MHRD directed higher education institutions to disclose information regarding the status of institutions, its affiliation, accreditation status, physical assets and amenities, course-wise sanctioned intake of students, various types of fees payable for different programmes, total fees payable for an entire programme, last date of admission, details of faculty, members of governing bodies and minutes of the meeting of bodies, sources of income, financial situation and any other information about its functioning, on their website and prospectus.

Welcoming the move, P Uchimakali, national vice president of Students Federation of India, said, “If a student discontinues the course, many colleges in Tamil Nadu ask them to pay full fee for the three or four-year programme. Only after receiving the fee do they return the certificates. This practice is being followed in schools too. Hence, this decision of the MHRD and UGC is a welcome one.” Uchimakali also stressed the need to ensure private institutions followed the rules.