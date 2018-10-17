Home States Tamil Nadu

Include non-official members also in consumer councils: Madras HC

Published: 17th October 2018 02:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2018 09:10 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras HC has directed the State government to include within four weeks non-official members too in the State and district-level consumer councils and to hold the first meeting within a month.

A division bench of Justices S Manikumar and Subramonium Prasad, which gave the direction while passing orders on a PIL from Coimbatore Consumer Voice, made it clear that the meetings should be held periodically as per the Act.

According to the petitioner, the Consumer Protection Act, 1988 was enacted for the purpose of protection of consumers and to create awareness among the public about their rights.

Even though the government had passed orders to include non-official members and to conduct the meetings regularly, they were not complied with since 2013.

Comments

