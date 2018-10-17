Industrial Township Act to be amended for CKIC project

C Shivakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The state government will amend the Tamil Nadu Industrial Township Area Development Authority Act, 1997 (TNITADA) in a month to pave the way for implementation of the `6,448-crore Chennai-Kanniyakumari industrial corridor project, according to a state Industry department official. “Currently, the only hitch is to amend the Act to create the special purpose vehicle,” he said.

Once the Act is amended, then the industrial townships will be notified and a dedicated authority established for each proposed node, the official said.

The project has six nodes. They include Madurai-Virudhunagar-Dindigul-Theni, Thoothukudi-Tirunelveli, Cuddalore-Nagapattinam (the proposed Petroleum, Chemicals and Petrochemicals Investment region), Ariyalur and Perambalur, Tiruchy-Pudukottai-Sivaganga and Ramanathapuram (proposed National Investment and Manufacturing Zone).

The official told Express that once the Act was amended, then project would be put before the Department of Industrial Policy & Promotion which will, in turn, pass it on to the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor Development Corporation (DMICDC) to prepare a master plan, the official said.

To a query whether the German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ) will prepare the master plan for the CKIC project, the official said it would be decided by the DMICDC. The proposed Chennai-Kanniyakumari industrial corridor project is likely to generate more than 4.7 million additional jobs driven by annual manufacturing output of $222 billion, according to a comprehensive development plan prepared by the Asian Development Bank.

The first phase of the CKIC project, which will have Madurai-Virudhunagar-Dindigul-Theni and Thoothukudi-Tirunelveli nodes, would require an investment of nearly `91,000 crore. The corridor influence area will cover 23 of 32 districts of Tamil Nadu accounting for 64 pc of Tamil Nadu’s area and 70 pc of total population. The focus of the corridor will be on manufacturing. The urban strategy for the CKIC will be a combination of anchor cities and growth centres. Anchor cities are the crucial initial-state requirement to attract targeted industries.

Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, Madurai, Tiruchy, Cuddalore, Thanjavur, Pudukottai, Manaparai Perambalur and Karaikudi have been earmarked as anchor cities.

4.7 million addl jobs

The proposed project is likely to generate more than 4.7 million additional jobs driven by annual manufacturing output of $222 billion, according to a detailed development plan prepared by the Asian Development Bank

project overview

1Tamil Nadu Industrial Township Area Development Authority Act, 1997 will be amended in a month to pave the way for implementation of the `6,448-crore Chennai-Kumari industrial corridor project

2The proposed project will generate more than 4.7 million additional jobs

3Manufacturing sector output in CKIC is estimated to increase from about $41 billion to $163-$222 billion by 2035

4The 23 districts in the corridor influence area cover 58% of all registered manufacturing enterprises in state

5The entire project has investment requirement of $43.19 billion (`2,81,000 crore)