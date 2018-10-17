Home States Tamil Nadu

Madras High Court bans online sale of firecrackers in Tamil Nadu till November 15

Vacation judge S Vaidyanathan gave the direction when a writ petition from M Shaik Abdullah, a stationery shop-owner in Badrian Street in Esplanade, came up for hearing on Tuesday.

Published: 17th October 2018 02:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2018 08:46 AM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court. (File Photo | Express Photo Service)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has banned the online sale of crackers till November 15. Vacation judge S Vaidyanathan gave the direction when a writ petition from M Shaik Abdullah, a stationery shop-owner in Badrian Street in Esplanade, came up for hearing on Tuesday.

The petitioner, selling crackers at the designated place, prayed for a direction to Deputy Chief Controller of Explosives, Greater Chennai Police Commissioner and Commissioner of Chennai Corporation to consider his representation, dated September 23 last, to prohibit retail traders from selling crackers online.

According to the petitioner, after shifting of sale of crackers to Island Grounds, following a direction from the HC a few years ago, traders in the area were indulging in online sale of crackers unlawfully. They also sell crackers imported from China.

When the petitioners and others have committed themselves to sell only indigenous crackers made by cottage industries in Sivakasi, online traders sell the crackers manufactured by firms in China. The inaction on the part of the Deputy Chief Controller of Explosives is badly affecting legitimate sellers, the court said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Madras High Court Online Firecracker Sale Firecracker Sale Ban

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
OH MY GIZMO: Unboxing the Google Pixel 3 and First Look
World Food Day 2018: Visiting Chennai's oldest eateries
Gallery
This Day That Year: Here is what made news on 17th October, 1947
Indian spin legend Anil Kumble turns 48 today. Kumble was an indispensible part of the Indian cricket team and his records speak volumes about the talent of this leg spinner. On his birthday, we take a nostalgic trip through our archives to relive some of the rare and best moments of Anil Kumble. [Pic: (From left to right) Venkatapathy Raju, Rajesh Chowhan, Manoj Prabhakar and Anil Kumble| Express Photo]
Anil Kumble turns 48: Here are some rare photos of the spin legend that will kindle nostalgia
facebook twitter whatsapp