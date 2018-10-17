MBC priest overcomes bias, wins praise

Thinakaran Rajamani By

Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: S Madasamy (40), a Most Backward Class (MBC) priest attached with Papanasam temple, who claimed to have faced caste discrimination from other caste priests for years, is being showered with praises by the locals and looked up on by the fellow priests after he performed the ritual of pouring holy water on Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit during the latter’s participation in ‘Thamirabarani Maha Pushkaram’ recently.

According to S Madasamy alias Mani, who belongs to Kuyavar (Pot-maker) community which is a sub-group of Kulalar, he never expected that he would be called by Akhila Bhaarateeya Sannyaasees Sangam, one of the organisers of ‘Maha Pushkaram’ to perform rituals to the governor. “I never thought that I would get such chance. But it happened and was like a remedy to my wounds that were caused by some priests from other castes for about 17 years,” Mani told Express.

Mani, a native of Karumbanur near Alangulam is one among the 22 priests attached with Papanasanathar temple in Papanasam. The priests are from various classes such as MBC, BC and other Open Category (OC). He joined as a priest in Papanasam temple in 2011 after working as a ‘Poosari’ (priest of a small temple) for many years. According to him, he had learnt about Hindu rituals from his father and grandfathers, who were also Poosaris.

“I dropped out of school after Class 5 due to poverty which pushed me towards temple. Apart from working as a Poosari, I had also worked as pot maker and beedi worker for meagre wages till the age of 20,” Mani said adding that he never attended any priest training classes. “I learned the rituals mainly by watching religious programmes on television. Taking part in temple Kumbabishekhams (consecration ceremony) with Brahmin priests also helped me to acquire more knowledge on mantras and Sanskrit,” Mani said.

Though he has been continuously refining himself on the Hindu rituals, Mani claims that he had faced caste discrimination from certain fellow priests from different castes at many times. “I had entered into this field in a full-fledged manner after joining at Papanasam temple in 2001. But I was called by my caste name in a derogatory way at many occasions before receiving this chance of performing an important ritual to Governor,” Madasamy said pridefully hoping that he would not face any discrimination hereafter. He also framed the `500 currency given by the Governor as a ‘Dhatchanai’ (honorarium) and said that he will never spend it.

Madasamy also sought a membership in Village Temple Poosari Welfare Board, a body dedicated for the benefit of Poosaris, that do not fall under the purview of TNHR&CE.

Moment of pride

Madasamy, who alleged caste discrimination from other caste priests for years, performed the ritual of pouring holy water on Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit during ‘Thamirabarani Maha Pushkaram’ recently