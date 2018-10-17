Mudumalai kumkis head to Tamil Nadu's Theni to tackle female jumbo running amok

S Senthil Kumar By

Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Two Kumki elephants — Wasim and Vijay — from Theppakkadu Elephant Camp at Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR) in the Nilgiris district are headed to Uthamapalayam in Theni forest division to chase away a cow jumbo wreaking havoc in the agricultural belt there. The two are among 23 elephants at Theppakkadu camp. They have been certified as healthy and fit to travel by a veterinarian.

According to Forest Range Officer of Mudumalai forest M Dhayanathan, “Wasim is the heaviest among the jumbos in our camp. It weighs 5.2 tonnes. Both the jumbos are experienced in handling wild elephant. The pair is healthy and have successfully taken part in rescue and chasing operations in Gudalur and Kerala.”

The Theni cow elephant has pushed officials to act as it has already killed two persons, besides raiding crops frequently. Officials aim to tranquilize it before dispatching it back to the deeps of the MTR. The cow elephant killed a 14-year-old schoolboy last year, while a 56-year-old man fell victim to it last four months ago.

According to wildlife warden of Megamalai forest S Kalanithy, also the additional in-charge of Theni Forest division, “The government gave permission to tranquilise the cow elephant, creating problem at Thevaram and neighbouring villages in Theni district. Neither is the animal new to the division nor are its transgressions. It has already claimed the lives of two. We decided to tranquilise the animal as it has been wreaking havoc in the region and the public perception is favourable to government action. By tranquilising the pachyderm, we intend to minimise man-animal conflict,” he said.

Forest sources said the department has already stationed two of the best Kumki elephants, Kaleem and Mariyappan from Kozhikamuthi Elephant Camp in Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR) since July 29 at Thevaram forest.

Both the animals were engaged in driving away operations for 35 days (till September 6). Once the kumkis were withdrawn, the cow elephant began disturbing farmers again.