Plea to fix uniform rates for hotel food items dismissed

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A division bench of the Madras High Court has rejected a plea to fix uniform rates for food, snacks and other items, both vegetarian and non-vegetarian, served in various types of hotels.

“A writ of mandamus cannot be issued merely because a person is praying for it. One must establish the right first and then he must seek for the prayer to enforce the said right. If there is failure of duty by the authorities, one can approach the court for a mandamus,” the bench of Justice S Manikumar and Justice P T Asha observed.

The bench was dismissing a PIL petition from Y Akbar Ahmed, praying for a direction to the State Food, Civil Supplies, Consumer Protection and Price Control department to come out with a regulation to fix common rates for the food items in grade 2, 3, 4, 5 and 7 hotels and restaurants. In this connection, he sent a representation on September 27, 2017 to the department.

The bench said that a writ of mandamus could not be issued by the court in its discretion, for which it must be shown that there is a non-discretionary legal duty upon the authority against whom the relief is sought. The person approaching the High Court under Article 226 has to prove that he has a legal right to be enforced against the authority and for the failure of performance of a legal or statutory duty by the authority, against whom the relief is sought.

“In the light of the above, the prayer sought is rejected. Though on the averments we are of the view that the instant petition is a fit case to impose costs, we refrain from doing so with the hope that the petitioner would go through the judgments of the SC on public interest writ petitions and hereinafter, refrain from invoking the extraordinary jurisdiction of this court......, except for genuine and bona fide cause, where there is public interest, the bench added and dismissed the PIL