Probe ordered into 14-year-old complaint of property grab in Chennai's Madipakkam

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras HC ordered notice on a petition praying for a direction to police concerned to thoroughly probe and file a final report on a complaint from a woman alleging grabbing of her properties at Moovarasanpettai in Madipakkam, by her close relatives, which was pending for about 14 years.

Justice P N Prakash ordered notice to the inspector attached to Palavanthangal police station, DCP and inspector (Team XVI) in Vepery returnable in two weeks, when the plea from Saraswathy, wife of writer and historian M Kumar of Gandhi Nagar in Saligramam, came up last week.

According to petitioner, she was made to run from pillar to post by the police for years together, yet there is no remedy.

She was tired as her complaint had been kept in cold storage since 2004 till March this year when it was transferred to Crime Branch, Vepery, she said.

She moved the Madras High Court in 2015 and Justice Prakash on September 1 in the year, after recording the submission of the Palavanthangal inspector, had closed the petition with a direction to the police to expeditiously conduct the probe and take action in accordance with law.

As there was no progress despite this, she was constrained to move HC again, she said.

Rightful owner

Earlier, the Sub-Registrar said that petitioner was the rightful owner of the property and the others, who claim ownership by forging documents, were punishable under relevant provisions