Sharp showers lash city, suburbs, NE monsoon to set in over Tamil Nadu around October 20

By UNI

CHENNAI: Sharp showers, accompanied by thunder, lashed several parts of Chennai city and suburbs, even as the Met office said the conditions were becoming favourable for the onset of Northeast monsoon over Tamil Nadu around October 20.

Met office attributed the sharp showers, which were quite heavy in some areas, to the convective activity in the atmosphere.

The rains provided the much-needed respite for the people of Chennai, who were reeling under sizzling heat during the last few days.

Water stagnation were reported in subways and in few places of the city and traffic also moved at a snail's pace in several areas following the rains.

Chennai city received about 17 mm of rainfall from 0830 hrs on Wednesday morning till 1700 hrs.

Mettupalayam in Coimbatore recorded a maximum rainfall of 8 cms during the last 24 hours, followed by Jayamkondam in Ariyalur-7, Arantangi, Eraniel, Tondi, Nagercoil, Chinnakalar-5 each, Valparai taluk office, Coonoor, G Bazar, Colachel, Sankarapuram, Ayikudi-4 each.

The Met office said conditions were becoming favourable for withdrawal of Southwest monsoon from the entire country around October 20 and conditions were also becoming favourable for the commencement of Northeast monsoon rains over Tamil Nadu and adjoining areas of Andhra Pradesh, South interior Karnataka and Kerala thereafter.

The forecast for the next 48 hours was light to moderate rain or thundershowers was likely to occur at a few places over Tamilnadu and Puducherry.

Heavy rain was also likely to occur at isolated places over Tamilnadu.

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning was likely to occur at isolated places over Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

The forecast for Chennai city was that the sky condition was likely to be generally cloudy.

Rain or thundershowers was likely to occur in some areas.

The maximum and minimum temperatures were likely to be around 33 and 26 deg Celsius. respectively.