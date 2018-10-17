Home States Tamil Nadu

Sharp showers lash city, suburbs, NE monsoon to set in over Tamil Nadu around October 20

The rains provided the much-needed respite for the people of Chennai, who were reeling under sizzling heat during the last few days.

Published: 17th October 2018 07:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2018 07:09 PM   |  A+A-

By UNI

CHENNAI: Sharp showers, accompanied by thunder, lashed several parts of Chennai city and suburbs, even as the Met office said the conditions were becoming favourable for the onset of Northeast monsoon over Tamil Nadu around October 20.

Met office attributed the sharp showers, which were quite heavy in some areas, to the convective activity in the atmosphere.

The rains provided the much-needed respite for the people of Chennai, who were reeling under sizzling heat during the last few days.

Water stagnation were reported in subways and in few places of the city and traffic also moved at a snail's pace in several areas following the rains.

Chennai city received about 17 mm of rainfall from 0830 hrs on Wednesday morning till 1700 hrs.

Mettupalayam in Coimbatore recorded a maximum rainfall of 8 cms during the last 24 hours, followed by Jayamkondam in Ariyalur-7, Arantangi, Eraniel, Tondi, Nagercoil, Chinnakalar-5 each, Valparai taluk office, Coonoor, G Bazar, Colachel, Sankarapuram, Ayikudi-4 each.

The Met office said conditions were becoming favourable for withdrawal of Southwest monsoon from the entire country around October 20 and conditions were also becoming favourable for the commencement of Northeast monsoon rains over Tamil Nadu and adjoining areas of Andhra Pradesh, South interior Karnataka and Kerala thereafter.

The forecast for the next 48 hours was light to moderate rain or thundershowers was likely to occur at a few places over Tamilnadu and Puducherry.

Heavy rain was also likely to occur at isolated places over Tamilnadu.

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning was likely to occur at isolated places over Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

The forecast for Chennai city was that the sky condition was likely to be generally cloudy.

Rain or thundershowers was likely to occur in some areas.

The maximum and minimum temperatures were likely to be around 33 and 26 deg Celsius. respectively.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chennai rains Tamil Nadu Northeast monsoon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
OH MY GIZMO: Unboxing the Google Pixel 3 and First Look
World Food Day 2018: Visiting Chennai's oldest eateries
Gallery
This Day That Year: Here is what made news on 17th October, 1947
Indian spin legend Anil Kumble turns 48 today. Kumble was an indispensible part of the Indian cricket team and his records speak volumes about the talent of this leg spinner. On his birthday, we take a nostalgic trip through our archives to relive some of the rare and best moments of Anil Kumble. [Pic: (From left to right) Venkatapathy Raju, Rajesh Chowhan, Manoj Prabhakar and Anil Kumble| Express Photo]
Anil Kumble turns 48: Here are some rare photos of the spin legend that will kindle nostalgia
facebook twitter whatsapp