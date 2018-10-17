Tamil Nadu among priority states for Australian investment: Harinder Sidhu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu is among the top 10 priority states for Australia for increased engagement as Australia charts out a strategy to invest $100 billion in India in two decades, said Australian High Commissioner to India Harinder Sidhu, while launching a roadmap for enhancing the Australia-India economic ties for the next two decades.

She said the report ‘An Indian Economic Strategy to 2035: Navigating from Potential to Delivery’ was prepared as Australian business-making decision was based on outdated information. The report asked Australians not to look at India as another China as India’s economy was different from that of China and a consumption-driven one.

Highlighting the report’s recommendations to strengthen the Australia-India research and innovation partnership, she said Tamil Nadu provided a strong base for further growth.