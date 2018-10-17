Home States Tamil Nadu

‘TN among priority states for Australian investment’

She said the report ‘An Indian Economic Strategy to 2035: Navigating from Potential to Delivery’ was prepared as Australian business-making decision was based on outdated information.

Published: 17th October 2018 02:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2018 08:05 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu is among the top 10 priority states for Australia for increased engagement as Australia charts out a strategy to invest $100 billion in India in two decades, said Australian High Commissioner to India Harinder Sidhu, while launching a roadmap for enhancing the Australia-India economic ties for the next two decades.

She said the report ‘An Indian Economic Strategy to 2035: Navigating from Potential to Delivery’ was prepared as Australian business-making decision was based on outdated information. The report asked Australians not to look at India as another China as India’s economy was different from that of China and a consumption-driven one.

Highlighting the report’s recommendations to strengthen the Australia-India research and innovation partnership, she said Tamil Nadu provided a strong base for further growth.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
OH MY GIZMO: Unboxing the Google Pixel 3 and First Look
World Food Day 2018: Visiting Chennai's oldest eateries
Gallery
This Day That Year: Here is what made news on 17th October, 1947
Indian spin legend Anil Kumble turns 48 today. Kumble was an indispensible part of the Indian cricket team and his records speak volumes about the talent of this leg spinner. On his birthday, we take a nostalgic trip through our archives to relive some of the rare and best moments of Anil Kumble. [Pic: (From left to right) Venkatapathy Raju, Rajesh Chowhan, Manoj Prabhakar and Anil Kumble| Express Photo]
Anil Kumble turns 48: Here are some rare photos of the spin legend that will kindle nostalgia
facebook twitter whatsapp