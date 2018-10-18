After noticing damaged track, maintenance crew saves train in Tamil Nadu with red flag

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Thanks to an alert track maintainer, who spotted a track damage between Villupuram and Chengalpattu, a major train accident was averted on Sunday.

Spotting the damaged track, he ran on the track, waving a red flag to stop the fast approaching train.

According to a railway release, R Sarangam, track maintainer (gang No 8), who was on duty between Ottivakkam and Chengalpattu in the Villupuram-Chengalpattu section, spotted a rail fracture at 9.50 am.

At the same time, the Tiruchendur-Chennai Egmore Chendur Express was fast coming in. The workman, who did not have enough time to inform the engineering officials, in a quick reaction rushed towards the speeding train, waving the hand-held danger signal flag as per procedure.

The loco pilot, who saw workman waving the red flag, stopped the train just before it neared the fractured track spot. Then, the duty-conscious trackman also informed the section engineers who came and restored the track by 10.40 am.

Southern Railway General Manager R K Kulshrestha has appreciated the presence of mind and alertness of the track maintainer and presented him a cash award of Rs 2000 and a merit certificate.