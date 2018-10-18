AIADMK in power in Tamil Nadu due to welfare schemes: CM Edappaddi Palaniswami

Bagalavan Perier B By

Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: AIADMK has been ruling Tamil Nadu for a long time due to the public welfare schemes implemented by its governments, said Chief Minister Edapaddi K Palaniswami while speaking at a public meeting held as part of the party’s 47th foundation day celebrations at Ulundurpet here on Wednesday.

Palaniswami hoisted the party flag at the meeting and cut a cake on the stage, as part of the celebration. Addressing the gathering, the chief minister said that it was due to the welfare schemes of the AIADMK government the people in the State accepted the party.

“DMK had given many troubles to MGR when he left from that party and formed AIADMK. His mike was switched off once while he was speaking in the Assembly, but MGR continued his speech for an hour. The DMK also attacked Jayalalithaa in the Assembly after she becomes the party head. She faced it boldly and when she came out, she took an oath that only after becoming Chief Minister, she would enter the Assembly again. She proved it,” Palaniswami said adding that after her demise, some people had thought that the government would collapse but that did not happen.

“They planned to capture power through various means. When we began the rule after the demise of Jayalalithaa, they said the rule would end within ten days. Then they said it would end by the budget session, but the AIADMK rule is continuing after one year and eight months. That is because of the support of party workers,” he said.

The CM said that the party would not be scared of any court case as they had courage to face them. “Since we have not done anything, we don’t need to worry. But, DMK is trying to get a stay on the inquiry into the construction of the new secretariat building. What does that mean?”

“They have given a complaint against me, and court just asked to inquire and didn’t say I am an accused. I am ready to face the inquiry. DMK, which is encouraging the heir politics, is not a party but a company. They are infamous for their atrocities and people are witnessing those things on television. After those incidents, the party head meets the affected people and apologises. He is also trying hard to come to the power. If he starts ruling the State, kangaroo courts will increase here,” the Chief Minister said.

“TTV Dinakaran says AIADMK should join in his party. How is that possible? He is asking that to the second largest party in the country and a party which created a history by ruling long time in Tamil Nadu,” Palaniswami said and added that Dinakaran’s party will vanish soon.

While talking to media persons after the public meet, the Chief Minister said that some people were raising false allegations against him as the government had been good at governance. He said that tenders were issued in the same way the DMK did it during their rule. “I will prove that I didn’t do any scam. None of my blood relatives have taken the tender issued by the government,” he said.