Fare cut by Rs 100-Rs 150 for Shatabdi Express between Salem, Kovai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In order to increase the patronage of Chennai-Coimbatore Shatabdi Express, the Southern Railway has decided to offer discount on ticket fares between Salem and Coimbatore. According to official sources, the fares for chair car may get slashed by Rs 100 to Rs 150 per ticket between Salem and Coimbatore in both directions.

The Railway Board has approved the proposal sent by the Southern Railway. Presently, passengers are charged Rs 460 to Rs 600 a ticket as the tickets are charged on dynamic pricing system. “The Railway Board fixed about Rs 345 fare between Salem and Coimbatore, removing dynamic pricing system. After adding GST and catering charge, the final fare may go up to Rs 420-Rs 460. Soon, the fare reduction will be implemented,” said an official. Besides, Railways removed the Anubhuti Coach, a luxury coach, from the Shatabdi Express, owing to lesser occupancy.