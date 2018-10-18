‘IAF witnessing major changes’

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Indian Air Force is on the path of transforming itself into a strategic force of great calibre with the induction of the state-of-the-art aircraft equipment and weapon system, according to Air Commodore MS Awana, Air Officer Commanding, Air Force Station, Tambaram.

Addressing 915 air warriors inducted into the IAF at the Tambaram station, Awana said the Air Force was witnessing major changes in operational philosophy. The air warriors underwent rigorous and intensive training at the two premier institutes of the base, namely, Mechanical Training Institute and Workshop Training Institute, before taking a bow. Nine defence personnel from armed forces of friendly foreign countries have also completed the training successfully.