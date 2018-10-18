Home States Tamil Nadu

‘IAF witnessing major changes’

Addressing 915 air warriors inducted into the IAF at the Tambaram station, Awana said the Air Force was witnessing major changes in operational philosophy.

Published: 18th October 2018 05:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2018 07:56 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Indian Air Force is on the path of transforming itself into a strategic force of great calibre with the induction of the state-of-the-art aircraft equipment and weapon system, according to Air Commodore MS Awana, Air Officer Commanding, Air Force Station, Tambaram.

Addressing 915 air warriors inducted into the IAF at the Tambaram station, Awana said the Air Force was witnessing major changes in operational philosophy. The air warriors underwent rigorous and intensive training at the two premier institutes of the base, namely, Mechanical Training Institute and Workshop Training Institute, before taking a bow. Nine defence personnel from armed forces of friendly foreign countries have also completed the training successfully.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Vadachennai
Viewers' verdict | Chennai reacts to Dhanush's 'Vadachennai'
Sasikala teacher speaks to The New Indian Express about the ongoing Sabarimala Protest
Sasikala teacher speaks to The New Indian Express about the ongoing Sabarimala Protest
Gallery
Actor couple Surya-Jyothika on the first birthday of their daughter Diya. | Express Photo
Happy Birthday Jyothika: Here are some off-screen memories of the 'Chandramukhi' star
This Day That Year: Here's what made news on October 18, 1947
facebook twitter whatsapp