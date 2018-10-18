NET/SET/SLET a must for entry-level higher education teachers: University Grants Commission

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The UGC has made it mandatory for all entry-level higher education teachers to clear the NET or SET or State Level Eligibility Test. The only exceptions are those with PhD for which enrolment was made prior to July 11, 2009. The UGC on Tuesday issued a notification listing regulations on minimum qualifications for appointment of teachers and other academic staff in universities and colleges. “The National Eligibility Test (NET) or an accredited test (State Level Eligibility Test SLET/SET) shall remain the minimum eligibility for appointment of assistant professor and equivalent positions,” the notification said.

The notification further said candidates recruited directly by the university or college in the disciplines of arts, commerce, humanities, education, law, social sciences, sciences, languages, library sciences, physical education, journalism and mass communication should have cleared the eligibility tests. The candidates are also required to have cleared a Master’s degree with 55 per cent marks.

However, candidates, who have been awarded PhD, will be exempted from having to take the tests provided they fall under two categories. Either, they had registered for their PhD programmes prior to July 11, 2009 or they must have obtained the Ph.D from a foreign university/institution with a ranking among top 500 in the World University Ranking (at any time) by Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) or the Times Higher Education (THE) or the Academic Ranking of World Universities (ARWU) of the Shanghai Jiao Tong University (Shanghai).

“NET/SLET/SET shall also not be required for such Master’s programmes in disciplines for which the exam is not conducted by the UGC and CSIR,” the notification said. The notification said candidates recruited to the post of associate professor or professor, must have Ph. D. Associate professors must have a minimum of eight years of teaching and/or research experience with at least seven publications in the peer-reviewed or UGC-listed journals and a total research score of 75. Professors must have a minimum of 10 years of teaching and/or research experience with at least 10 publications in the peer-reviewed or UGC-listed journals and a total research score of 120. Assistant professors recruited to disciplines such as music, performing arts, visual arts and other traditional Indian art forms like sculpture should also have cleared the respective national or state eligibility tests unless they have commendable professional achievement in the subject and have been grade A artists with the All India Radio or Doordarshan.