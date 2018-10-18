Home States Tamil Nadu

Notice to edu dept over plea by teachers

The HC Bench issued notice on a petition filed by postgraduate teachers’ association against appointing postgraduate teachers to take NEET coaching classes on holidays.

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The HC Bench issued notice on a petition filed by postgraduate teachers’ association against appointing postgraduate teachers to take NEET coaching classes on holidays. The petitioner, KPO Suresh, State President of Tamil Nadu Post Graduate Teachers’ Association submitted the government appointed 10 PG teachers from panchayat union schools to conduct classes for students at the free NEET/JEE coaching centres. The petitioner said teachers are already working hard during weekdays. Hence it will be difficult for them to take classes during weekends.

