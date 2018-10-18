Treat resignation of staff as voluntary retirement: Madras HC

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Observing that court has to search for an equity-based solution when the law becomes an obstacle to dispense justice, the Madurai Bench directed the TNSTC to treat resignation of a Senior Assistant Engineer of the corporation as Voluntary Retirement from Service (VRS).

Justice V Parthiban passed the order on a petition filed in 2014 by S Chellamuthu who had been left jobless as his appointment as a Motor Vehicle Inspector, through a selection conducted by the TNPSC, was set aside by the Bench shortly after he resigned from his previous post.

The judge observed that the petitioner, having served the corporation for more than 26 years, lost entire service benefits not due to his fault, but because of the authorities who had not conducted the selection in a proper way. “This is not a run of the mill case where the relief could be put in a straitjacket formula,” stated the judge and directed the TNSTC to treat the resignation as one of the voluntary retirement.

He further directed them to pay all benefits within eight weeks.