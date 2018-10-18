Two-day private tankers, packaged water units strike ends after government assaurance

Madhumitha Viswanath By

CHENNAI: After two days, during which residents and business establishments along Old Mahabalipuram Road were badly hit, the water tankers’ association withdrew the strike, it had started on Monday, following a round of talks with Municipal Administration Minister S P Velumani on Wednesday night. Private tankers were to start supplying water from the same night. An earlier round of talks with the government had failed.

N Nijalingam, president of South Chennai Private Water Tanker Lorry Association, said, “Based on assurances given by the government, we are withdrawing the strike for now.” The government will form a special team headed by principal secretary, Public Works Department, and senior Metrowater officials to amend the GO which makes extraction of groundwater illegal, he said. “Officials asked us to meet them again on Monday... They have told us that an amended GO will be submitted to the Madras High Court to make extraction for drinking water supply legal,” he said.

Earlier, packaged drinking water manufacturers called off their indefinite strike — that began Tuesday — after a discussion with PWD and Metrowater officials. V Murali, president of the Greater Tamil Nadu Packaged Drinking Water Manufacturers’ Association said, “The government assured us positive steps would be taken to allow us to continue providing drinking water.” He said a detailed memorandum would be submitted to the government to allow 300-odd units to function again.