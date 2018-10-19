Home States Tamil Nadu

Distressed over losing elder son, couple kill child before ending their lives

Police said that Thiruvengadam, 40, his wife Parimala, 29, and their son Madesh were found hanging from the ceiling fan at their house.

By Express News Service

VELLORE: In a tragic incident, a couple allegedly committed suicide after killing their 3-year-old son at Amanankuppam in Gudiyatham on Friday.

It was only on Thursday night, the couple had observed the birth anniversary of their elder son Nikesh, who had passed away six months ago due to illness, by distributing sweets to relatives and neighbours.

However, on Friday, none of the trio family members came out of their house a long time after daybreak. Growing suspicious, neighbours went and knocked on the doors and windows of the house in vain. Subsequently, they alerted Gudiyatham Town police who arrived at the spot and and broke open the doors only to find the trio dead.

The bodies were sent yo Government Gudiyatham Hospital for autopsy. Inquiries by the police revealed that Thiruvengadam and Parimala had been emotionally broken after the death of their elder son. On Thursday night too they had broken down in front of the neighbours who consoled the couple and advised them to forget the unfortunate incident and move forward in life for the well-being of their younger child. Yet, the local sources said, the couple could not come out of their grief, and took the extreme step.
 

