Fake Aadhaar row: Three including two Biharis arrested for manipulating Aadhaar details

Deepak Sathish By

Express News Service

TIRUPUR: The series of inquiries by Tirupur Rural police over the fake Aadhaar case finally led to the arrest of the prime accused Ramshisah Verma, a 34-year-old Bihari who allegedly fabricated Aadhaar details for Bangladeshi nationals through bypassing government servers to include additional details.

It is believed that the accused have issued Manipulated Aadhaar cards to many people in Tirupur. Police have also arrested two more accused along with Ramashisah Verma by the lines on Thursday and Friday.

The two accused were identified as Ravishankar Singh (28) another Bihari and Savarimuthu alias Simon (54), a real estate broker. Preliminary investigations revealed that the two Biharis - Ramshisah Verma and Ravishankar Singh - had run a private Aadhaar verification centre in Tirupur district for many years.

It is also said that the duo had known each other through this chain. Sources in the police department said that the arrested accused have fabricated many Aadhaar cards through bypassing central government's UIDAI servers.

Ashok Lenin, deputy director of UIDAI was in Tiruppur since Wednesday to Friday for assisting the police in the case. Though the UIDAI official was not accessible by the newsmen, the police sources said the UIDAI would block the Aadhaar cards issued by the accused once they confirm the 12-digit unique identification number.

Police officials have also confirmed that the biometric scanner, retina scanner, web cameras and laptops have been seized from the accused. A senior police official said, -"All the three accused are into manipulating Aadhaar card details for money and have been in an indirect link.-"The accused have been booked under Section 3(2)(c) read with 14 of Foreigners Act 1946 and IPC Section 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property).

City Police Commissioner S Manoharan confirmed the arrest of the accused and said further investigations are underway. All these episodes were followed after the arrest of eight Bangladeshi nationals on October 11.

Police during a regular check carried out at Sevamthampalayam found that the eight Bangladeshis did not have proper identity proofs and their Aadhaar card details were manipulated. It is said that all the eight Bangladeshis were staying in Tirupur for several years now. All of them are now lodged at Puzhal Central Prison.

This incident also throws light on the security of public Aadhaar details with the government and the safety from anyone from bypassing the servers.